Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.04

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.04 and last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 274843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,209,000 after purchasing an additional 301,083 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 853.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,411,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

