Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPH. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSPH stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.60. 30,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $31.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.