Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPH. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPH stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.60. 30,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.