Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,443 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $454,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,355,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.53. 1,456,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.44 and a 200 day moving average of $160.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

