Invenomic Capital Management LP Trims Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861,930 shares during the quarter. PENN Entertainment comprises 1.3% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of PENN Entertainment worth $28,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,758,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,556,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $19,792,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after purchasing an additional 725,221 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $13,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,577,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.06.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

See Also

