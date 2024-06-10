Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 962,810 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 962,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,372,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Macy’s by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1,166.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Macy’s Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.54. 2,077,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,958,301. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 614.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.
Macy’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s
In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Macy’s
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Stock Average Calculator
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How HP Stock Could Bring Double-Digit Upside for Buffett
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.