Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on MMM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.36.
3M Stock Performance
NYSE:MMM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,708. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.12.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
