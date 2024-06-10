Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $38.49 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,672 shares during the period. WEX makes up 1.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $38,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WEX by 896.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in WEX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.14.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.65. 104,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.95 and its 200-day moving average is $208.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,140 shares of company stock valued at $880,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.