Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 110,410 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 373.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 265,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 118,948 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $878,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 918,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,436. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

