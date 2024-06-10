Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires 239,610 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,610 shares during the period. Ovintiv comprises 1.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Ovintiv worth $23,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,289,000 after acquiring an additional 507,562 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,524,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,801,000 after acquiring an additional 136,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,320 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,424,000 after acquiring an additional 89,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,890. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

