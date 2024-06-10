Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $567.24. 1,566,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,000. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.58 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $622.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.31.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

