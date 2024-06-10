Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $256.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.87.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INSP

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,533 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,194,000 after buying an additional 1,212,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after buying an additional 380,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after buying an additional 264,139 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

INSP stock opened at $157.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.51. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.