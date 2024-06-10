Insider Selling: WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Insider Sells 2,884,630 Shares of Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00.

WSP Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$207.42. The stock had a trading volume of 117,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$211.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$204.34. WSP Global Inc. has a 12-month low of C$166.75 and a 12-month high of C$230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The firm has a market cap of C$25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSP shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$237.08.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

