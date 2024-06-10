Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 2,408 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $123,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,053,978.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 0.9 %

TWST traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.01. 961,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,595. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

