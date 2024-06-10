Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $179.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.