Insider Selling: Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Sells £62,570.88 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Innes Smith sold 65,178 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £62,570.88 ($80,167.69).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

LON:SPR opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.23) on Monday. Springfield Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.35). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The company has a market cap of £114.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,371.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

About Springfield Properties

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.