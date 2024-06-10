Insider Selling: Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Sells £62,570.88 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Innes Smith sold 65,178 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £62,570.88 ($80,167.69).
Springfield Properties Stock Performance
LON:SPR opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.23) on Monday. Springfield Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.35). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The company has a market cap of £114.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,371.43 and a beta of 1.41.
About Springfield Properties
