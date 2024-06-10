Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 17,110 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,638.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,973 shares in the company, valued at $907,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $25,105.50.

Expensify Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. 493,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.46. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 74.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in Expensify by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

