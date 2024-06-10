Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,603 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Inotiv worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter worth about $973,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv Price Performance

NOTV remained flat at $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 343,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,062. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.29. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOTV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Inotiv from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Inotiv in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inotiv

About Inotiv

(Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.