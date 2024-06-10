Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.94. 252,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.48. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $122.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,876. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

