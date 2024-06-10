Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Sells $64,388.63 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.40. 6,935,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INCY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $2,033,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,465,000 after buying an additional 217,979 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Incyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 304,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,104,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Incyte by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

