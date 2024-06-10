Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ILMN. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.24.

ILMN opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.36. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $212.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

