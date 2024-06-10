Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,514 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Illumina worth $53,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Illumina by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.72. 1,715,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,773. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

