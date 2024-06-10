Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1,212.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $239.07. 151,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

