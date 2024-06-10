ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.30.

ICLR stock opened at $319.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

