ICON Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $192.49 million and $2.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,565,213 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,565,263 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

