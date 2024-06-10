Humankind Investments LLC Sells 132 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after buying an additional 134,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after buying an additional 103,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after buying an additional 195,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,999. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $190.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.