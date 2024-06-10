Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 366 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $694,985,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,815,000 after purchasing an additional 936,823 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after buying an additional 385,854 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,131,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,391,000 after acquiring an additional 333,254 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.44. 908,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.40 and its 200-day moving average is $310.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

