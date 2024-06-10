Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $1,853,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Biogen by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $6.56 on Friday, hitting $225.43. 958,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,787. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

