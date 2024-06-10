Humankind Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 3.1% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

VT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.01. 820,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

