Humankind Investments LLC Cuts Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after buying an additional 399,961 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.34. 2,357,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,646. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

