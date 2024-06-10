Humankind Investments LLC Buys 4,127 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 0.9% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.