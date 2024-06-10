Humankind Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,907 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

