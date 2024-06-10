Humankind Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. 1,626,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

