Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is H 2 Credit Manager LP’s 10th Largest Position

H 2 Credit Manager LP lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 586,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,000 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up 2.8% of H 2 Credit Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. H 2 Credit Manager LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,576,000 after purchasing an additional 310,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,800,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,807,000 after buying an additional 164,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,527,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.