Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $85.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Hologic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HOLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Institutional Trading of Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Hologic by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 17,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 144.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Hologic by 188.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Hologic by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $120,827,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Down 0.4 %

Hologic stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.