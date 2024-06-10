Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $219.39

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.39 and last traded at $219.25, with a volume of 13354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.02.
Hitachi Trading Up 4.9 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.
Shares of Hitachi are set to split before the market opens on Friday, June 28th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 28th.
Hitachi Company Profile
Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.
