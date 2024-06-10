HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $14.27

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $13.89. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 1,364 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. HighPeak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,396,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

