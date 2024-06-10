HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 11,326 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HGI Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after buying an additional 282,825 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.35. 1,070,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

