HGI Capital Management LLC Invests $301,000 in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,158. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $680.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -12.50%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

