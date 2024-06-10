HGI Capital Management LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart makes up approximately 0.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,633,000 after buying an additional 113,571 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

