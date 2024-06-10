HGI Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 239,369 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Cushman & Wakefield comprises approximately 2.9% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cushman & Wakefield as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 181,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE CWK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.27. 1,972,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

