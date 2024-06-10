HGI Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after buying an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Welltower by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after buying an additional 1,581,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Welltower by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,836,000 after buying an additional 1,361,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Welltower by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 639,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

WELL stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. 1,967,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,845. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

