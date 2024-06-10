Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 117,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 73,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,597. The company has a market cap of $609.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.