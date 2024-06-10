Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $131,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Motco raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $373.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

