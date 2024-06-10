Head-To-Head Review: Fiserv (NYSE:FI) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grab and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 0 7 0 3.00 Fiserv 0 6 18 0 2.75

Grab currently has a consensus target price of $5.07, suggesting a potential upside of 39.32%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $164.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Fiserv.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

55.5% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grab and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -11.86% -4.62% -3.48% Fiserv 16.68% 15.73% 5.50%

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grab and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.36 billion 6.05 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -51.99 Fiserv $19.09 billion 4.58 $3.07 billion $5.35 27.96

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiserv beats Grab on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

