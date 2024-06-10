Head to Head Review: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) vs. Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Hemp and Conduent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A Conduent $3.72 billion 0.19 -$296.00 million ($0.90) -3.86

Analyst Ratings

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Generation Hemp and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Conduent has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.37%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Volatility and Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% Conduent -5.13% -2.50% -0.56%

Summary

Conduent beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

