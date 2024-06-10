Head-To-Head Analysis: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) vs. Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.21 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -4.05 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -30.71% 11.65% 5.93% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

