Head to Head Analysis: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) vs. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Americold Realty Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $30.78, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $6.56, suggesting a potential upside of 106.37%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.9%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.67 billion 2.87 -$336.21 million ($1.17) -23.08 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $263.73 million 0.62 -$63.20 million ($2.31) -1.38

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -12.17% -8.55% -3.96% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -40.36% 2.75% 0.79%

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.