HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVKD Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

