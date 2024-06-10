HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.
Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics
About Cadrenal Therapeutics
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cadrenal Therapeutics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.