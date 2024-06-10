HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

About InflaRx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InflaRx by 17.5% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in InflaRx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 84,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InflaRx by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InflaRx by 109.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in InflaRx by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.