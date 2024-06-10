Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of HAYN opened at $58.83 on Thursday. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

